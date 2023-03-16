Centennial Drive residents upset over no-notice street parking change

Chelsey Mutter

Residents of Vernon's Centennial Drive are up in arms over a wave of recent parking tickets.

Residents of the Aberdeen Heights building say parking signage was recently changed with no notice from the city.

"By word of mouth, they're doing some work on a building up the hill and the contractor has, from what we've been told, rented the street or whatever he's done – and now they've changed out the regular two-hour signs to reserved parking," says Gordon Fox, Abderdeen's strata president.

The change has left several residents and guests with tickets.

"These are primarily senior citizens in these buildings, and those senior citizens require caregivers and they require service providers of various types," says Stan Lawlor, a resident of nearby Royal Village.

"When they come, they need a place to park. Because all the parking was taken off our area of the hill, there's no place for those caregivers to come two or three times a day to see some people."

The Aberdeen Heights strata has written to the City of Vernon and is frustrated by a lack of response.

"This not being told what's going on and that our parking spaces in front our of building have all been taken away just isn't fair," says strata vice-president Diane Jones.

Jones says they wouldn't have opposed the change if notice had been given. Now, seniors are incurring ticket charges that many can't afford.

"I've heard it's $15 if you pay right away, and if you don't it's $35, which on a senior is quite a big expense, with everything else going on," says Jones.

"They're having problems putting food on the table, let alone paying a parking ticket for something we haven't been advised of."

City spokesperson Christy Poirier says on-street parking has been temporarily changed to reserved parking because of the construction project on Centennial Drive.

"A permit was taken out for the change, to accommodate the vehicles that have been temporarily displaced by the construction," says Poirier.

"Once the work is complete, the parking areas will be converted back to their original designations."