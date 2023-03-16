Connecting business, readers - Castanet wins chamber award for professional business

Tracey Prediger

When local business owners connect with Castanet’s proven sales team, it’s a first step in reaching their advertising goals.

“Part of my day is going out and learning why people open their business and how we can help them grow,” says general manager Leah Martel.

Showing customers Castanet’s unbeatable reach and loyal following allows Martel and her team to develop growth strategies and professional relationships.

That’s one of the best parts of Michael Finn’s job.

“I get to meet with lots of clients from the community and have great conversations and learn about a ton of businesses and find ways to help them out with their advertising and marketing,” says Finn.

Outstanding achievement in market development and innovation are traits needed to be named Professional Business of the Year by the Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce. Demonstrating community service is another.

“Everybody knows about Castanet and the involvement we have with the community. I think that’s a big thing, and they’re aware of how we want to interact with the community and be a part of it as much as possible,” says Finn.

Castanet’s community connection extends beyond attending and sponsoring events to sharing information people need, when they want it.

“We operate a lot like what I would call a metro market news radio station, where when there’s breaking news, we’re on it within minutes,” says Jon Manchester who doubles as Vernon’s news director and Castanet's regional editor.

With more than 70 years reporting experience between them, Manchester and reporter Darren Hanschuh have become trusted members of the community.

“There’s lots of people in town that I went to high school with that are now news contacts or still friends today, and that fosters a real connection with the community as far as news tips and information,” says Manchester.

Newcomer Chelsey Mutter comes to Castanet with experience at CBC in Calgary, and Tracey Prediger has re-entered journalism after a career with CTV and City TV in Calgary.

According to Martel, Castanet has so much to offer, people are still learning its full scope.

“There will be people that we go and talk to, and they strictly use our classifieds. There’s people who don’t read our classifieds, but they go there every day to read our showbiz news or our world news.”

Whatever brings you to Castanet, there's no denying, the content offerings are as diverse as its users.