Photo: Tracey Prediger

Spring load restrictions have been put in place for all Vernon roads.

Roads are now limited to legal axle loading 70 per cent until further notice, under Section 6 of the City of Vernon's Traffic Bylaw.

Overweight permits will not be granted, and all term overweight permits are invalid for the duration of the annual spring restrictions as roads thaw from the winter chill.

The city asks that the public and trucking/transportation companies govern themselves accordingly.