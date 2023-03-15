Jury selection set for April in Round Lake murder trial

Photo: Facebook

Jury selection will begin next month for a North Okanagan murder trial.

Lynda Saundry is charged with the first-degree murder of Barry Jones at a home near Round Lake, west of Armstrong in 2020.

Officers attended the home on Emery Louis Road on the morning of July 30 and found the man's body.

Saundry was charged a week later.

Jury selection is slated to begin April 18 in Kelowna.

Saundry successfully petitioned last spring to have the trial moved from Vernon to Kelowna.

After the death, police said they believed "criminality was involved" and that Jones and Saundry were known to each other.

Saundry has remained in custody since her arrest in August 2020.