Retaining wall heights at Vernon project a worry for mayor

Photo: City of Vernon

A development of 10 duplexes proposed for Vernon's Pleasant Valley Road got the approvals it needed to move ahead, despite a number of concerns from city councillors on Monday.

The hillside development is planned for 5300 Pleasant Valley Rd., but access will be off Deleenheer Road.

A number of retaining walls are included in the proposal, some more than four metres tall, which bothered Mayor Victor Cumming, who was the only member of council opposed to granting variances requested by the developer.

“I have significant safety concerns when this thing goes beyond 10 feet,” Cumming said. “What’s been the reaction of the homes below of having a new 12, 13, 14, 15-foot concrete wall at their back door?”

Cumming was told by planner Matt Faucher there had been no response from neighbours. The wall requires “full engineering” and “will be done with the greatest of care,” Faucher said.

Coun. Brian Guy noted a number of trees were likely to be cut down, “but there’s one big, old beautiful Ponderosa Pine … it would be nice if that could be retained.”

Coun. Brian Quiring was concerned about the need for a sprinkler system on covered outside decks. He said it would require a separate system from the inside sprinklers that would be expensive.

Faucher said the fire department raised the issue “as most fires do start from barbecues and those sorts of things in these types of developments.”

Asked to express his concern one more time before council voted, Cumming said: “For those on the lower side, they’ve now have a new 15-foot wall right behind their house and for those on the top side, they’ve got a fallover risk. We’re creating a serious fallover risk.”