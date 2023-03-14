Biggest seizure of guns and drugs by RCMP in co-ordinated Okanagan raids

Photo: RCMP

A huge stash of guns and drugs have been seized by RCMP in a valleywide drug trafficking investigation.

Five people were arrested in the operation, led by the North Okanagan RCMP’s Targeted Policing Unit.

Search warrants were executed on March 3 at three residences and a storage locker in Armstrong, Lake Country and West Kelowna.

The raids resulted in the seizure of what police are calling "an arsenal of guns" along with street drugs and cash.

The provincial Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit also took part in the operation.

"This is by far the largest and most significant drug and gun seizure this team has completed," says Sgt. David Evans of the Targeted Policing Unit.

Through such collaboration, police have the ability to target organized crime beyond municipal boundaries, says Evans.

The search warrants were the culmination of a two-month drug trafficking investigation into a group believed to be supplying Vernon and other area communities.

Residences on Belaire Drive in Armstrong, Stillwater Court in Lake Country, Majoros Road in West Kelowna, and a storage locker in West Kelowna were targeted.

Police seized more than 30 kilograms of suspected illicit drugs, including cocaine, methamphetamine, MDMA, fentanyl, and synthetic opioid pills. More than 20 kg of that is believed to be fentanyl, amounting to what could be 200,000 street level doses.

In addition, police seized five vehicles, more than $100,000 in cash, 27 assault rifles, 18 handguns, six shotguns, evidence of firearm manufacturing and assembly, hard body armour in tactical vests, a commercial pill press believed to be used to manufacture synthetic opioid pills, and a commercial mixer for mixing powder drugs.

All five individuals are known to police. They were released pending charge approval.