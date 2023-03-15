Kal Beach cleanup planned for World Water Day

Photo: File photo

You’re welcome to join next week’s cleanup at Kal Beach, but "bring your own tongs."

That’s the advice of Regional District of North Okanagan spokesperson Ashley Gregerson.

Registration for the World Water Day cleanup at the popular Kalamalka Lake beach on Wednesday filled up quickly and is now closed on the RDNO's website.

"We received a massive influx of interest but have a limited amount of equipment to loan out," says Gregerson.

"People are still welcome to join us at the beach that day, we just likely won't have enough garbage tongs for them.”

During the cleanup, which runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., members of the Allan Brooks Nature Centre will have their watershed model on hand and will be providing educational information to the public.