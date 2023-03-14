Housing project on Vernon wedge property raises congestion concerns

Photo: Google Maps

Plans for a row of houses wedged into a small, triangle-shaped Vernon property are moving forward.

After hearing concerns from area residents, but not outright opposition, city council approved third reading for rezoning and variances that will allow a 36-unit project to go ahead on a 0.39-hectare property at 3903 30th St.

At a public hearing Monday, residents voiced concerns about parking, traffic, narrow roads, accesses and an alley that could become more congested with the new development.

The development would have 36 one-bedroom, two-storey units in three buildings. Vehicles would access the units from the existing laneway.

“The subject property has a unique shape and location that constrains access,” an earlier report to council stated. “The property does not have a proper street frontage or street access as per city bylaws.”

Mayor Victor Cumming said residents have a lot of traffic concerns — some caused by the proposed development and some that already exist.

“I think it’s important hearing the residents on 31st, that’s an ongoing issue,” he said as the hearing came to a close. “People have raised the question of the alley access where the Tim Hortons was.”

There are on-street parking restrictions in the area, but a new park will allow some visitors to park there in the daytime, Cumming said.

Council spent a bit of time trying to determine how much parking the complex will have. Thirty-eight spots for residents and five for visitors is the answer.

Coun. Akbal Mund said there will be more development.

“When those properties get developed, that’s going to be a busy street,” he said. “It could become troublesome in the future. We really need to think about what we’re going to do with that street. All we’re going to do is create more problems with the future development of that corner.”

One speaker encouraged councillors to check out the area during the morning rush hour or after school.

“The busiest times are from quarter after 8 in the morning till about 9:30 because the Seaton traffic and the Starbucks traffic are the heaviest,” she said. “The other busiest time is from 2:30 in the afternoon till about 3:30 when Seaton comes out of school.”

She was pleased a new roundabout in the area has helped calm traffic, but said traffic backups are long when a train goes by.

The project still has to receive final reading, which is usually a formality as long as conditions are met.

Council approved rezoning for a multi-family development on the property in 2016, but the approvals were rescinded after the property changed ownership.