Coldstream gives readings to rental fee bylaw for new Community Hall

Photo: District of Coldstream

It will cost about a thousand dollars to rent Coldstream's new Community Hall for the day.

Coldstream council gave first three readings to a new facility rental fee bylaw, Monday.

The new hall is nearing completion on the site of the former Women's Institute Hall on Kalamalka Road.

The new fee schedule has full-day main hall rentals starting at $905 for community uses on weekdays. That increases to a high of $1,340 for commercial use on weekends.

Use of the meeting room ranges from $175 to $325.

Half day rates range from $98 to $720, and there is also the option for short, two-hour rentals.

Table and chairs are included, but there is $500 damage deposit and $50 additional fee for use of the kitchen.

A full day is considered up to 16 hours, from 8 a.m. to midnight.

All rates are before applicable tax and exclude user insurance.

The kitchen fee provides access to the kitchen and use of cutlery, plates, etc. to organize food that has been previously cooked, or prepare food that does not require cooking beyond microwave reheating, assembling salads or sandwiches.

Use of kitchen for cooking can only be done by a pre-approved catering companies.

There will be no two-hour rentals during the peak months of May through August.

Users will be required to show proof of minimum $2,000,000 insurance.

The district estimates it might cost $2,360 for a 150-person wedding requiring two days, $1,130 for a one-day rental for a 70th birthday celebration with 60 people, $480 for a youth soccer club party for six hours, and $1,180 for a company Christmas party with 180 people.

Staff estimate rental revenue of $30,000 to $40,000 a year.