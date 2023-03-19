Tulip Festival in Armstrong returns this May

Photo: Bloom Flower Festivals

Spring is in the air, and with it comes Armstrong's Bloom Tulip Festival.

This will be the second year for the event, and organizers are expecting to see the number of blooming rainbow coloured tulips to double.

More than 500,000 bulbs were planted in anticipation of the festival taking place in May.

“After hosting thousands of people to the Abbotsford Tulip Festival over four years, we’re proud to bring this event to the community of Spallumcheen and Armstrong,” says Alexis Szarek, founder of Bloom Flower Festivals.

“The response last year was amazing, and the feedback has been that our festival is a picture-perfect way to welcome the arrival of spring and to celebrate the wonder of this pretty season in the North Okanagan,” she says.

Flower enthusiasts will be able to pick their own blooms, take pictures and walk through the tulip fields.

This year, the Bloom Tulip Festival will include some side events, like a locals night, a yoga class, and a painting night.

For more information and to purchase advance tickets, click here.