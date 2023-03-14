City of Vernon to no longer measure buildings by number of storeys

Photo: Google Street View

Vernon will no longer measure buildings by the number of storeys they have.

Council without discussion on Monday gave final approval to a bylaw that says building heights will be measured in metres only.

Previously, Vernon used storeys and metres to set maximum heights.

That caused some buildings to have half-storeys in their measurements. Variances were then sought, an earlier report to council explained.

“Administration notes the half storey is one of, if not the most, complained about regulation in the city’s zoning bylaw,” the report from current planner Matt Faucher explained.

Faucher said at a previous council meeting it’s a mixed bag around the province as to how building heights are measured. Many municipalities still measure by storeys.

Council also gave final approval to a bylaw removing provisions for minimum widths for buildings in residential zones.

Previously, widths of five to seven metres were the common minimums.