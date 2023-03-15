Wildlife expert concerned about garbage problem near Swan Lake Nature Reserve

Chelsey Mutter

Homeless camps are creating an increasing garbage problem in the north end of Vernon.

Camps are set up beside the CN Rail tracks that cross the edge of the Swan Lake Nature reserve near the Highway 97 overpass.

Pete Wise, an urban wildlife specialist, believes the mounting garbage is cause for concern.

“There’s huge amounts of garbage being strewn around by people that are in the encampments down there, and we can’t point fingers other than the fact that there are people living in the park and the garbage is all over the place,” says Wise.

Wise says wildlife will end up being impacted in the long run.

“A lot of the times, it ends up that the animals get killed just because it’s the first time they’ve had contact with human garbage, especially bears. And now they recognize what it is, it's an easy food source,” explains Wise.

“They end up going after the garbage, and when they go after that garbage, something has to be done about the bear. They need to clean it up.

Wise wants the garbage sites up, but it isn’t clear whose jurisdiction the encampments fall under.

Both the City of Vernon and Regional District of North Okanagan tell Castanet the area is not their responsibility.

“The overpass and highway are within the province’s jurisdiction, the land along the rail line is within CN’s jurisdiction, and the area between Highway 97 and Swan Lake is within the RDNO’s jurisdiction,” says city spokesperson Christy Poirier.

Castanet has reached out to CN as well, and no definitive answer has been given about ownership of the lands.