Photo: Chelsey Mutter

Police are still on the scene where a body was discovered in a car Monday in Vernon.

Police tape is now gone from the scene, but a single RCMP unit remains on the 4600 block of 20th Street, in the Harwood area.

The vehicle remains there, but it appears the body of the deceased has been removed.

The sedan's licence plate remains covered.

RCMP have said it's not believed there is threat to public safety.

The cause of death and identity of the deceased has not been released.