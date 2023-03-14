Interior Health urges Vernon to give drug decriminalization six months to evaluate impact

Photo: Interior Health

After hearing two weeks ago that police may be powerless to stop public drug consumption, Vernon council was urged Monday not to act too quickly on potential issues raised by decriminalization.

Vernon RCMP Supt. Shawna Baher told council at its last meeting police may be powerless to stop public consumption under decriminalization, which went into effect in B.C. on Jan. 31.

Adults who are found in possession of up to 2.5 grams of opioids, cocaine, methamphetamine or MDMA for personal use will no longer be arrested, charged or have their drugs seized.

A PowerPoint presentation from Interior Health to council on Monday included a recommendation that “local governments wait for six months to evaluate impact before looking into new bylaws.”

The slides also declared “no anticipated impact on public use of substances.”

Council received an overview of the services available in the Vernon area to help drug users and some alarming, previously reported statistics that included 47 people dying in the Vernon area last year from drug overdoses.

Toxic drug poisonings are now the second leading cause of death in B.C., killing 2,272 people last year.

“Just horrible,” responded Coun. Kelly Fehr. “It really speaks to the need to be able to provide things like fentanyl patches.”

The fentanyl patch program allows a pharmacist to provide a patch to a safe-supply nurse, who then would give it to a client. Patches generally last about 72 hours, council was told.

IH officials also talked about the youth intensive case management outreach program, which supports youth 12-24 with moderate to severe substance use who may have other disorders or functional challenges. The program currently has six active clients and four pending referrals.

The downtown overdose prevention site, now open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday-Friday, offers harm-reduction supplies, overdose-prevention services, drug checking and more. Expanded hours are being considered.

In October, the site had 269 visits and 49 new visitors.

“Nurse prescribers in Vernon have written 390 prescriptions for Suboxone, Methadone or Kadian – the highest number of prescriptions written by nurse prescribers in B.C.,” the report added.