Plaque honouring Dalvil Nahal approved, won't include Nicol, Spiers

After a couple months of discussion and revision, a plaque honouring former Vernon Coun. Dalvir Nahal will be installed near City Hall.

Nahal, 45, died from cancer in 2021 during her second term on council.

She was first elected in 2014.

The much-loved councillor was a leading force behind community events such as the Bollywood Bash and served on many city committees, including the affordable housing advisory committee, audit committee, biosolids advisory committee, Greater Vernon Advisory Committee, North Okanagan Regional District, Okanagan Basin Water Board, and the tourism advisory committee.

Nahal also served as a city representative on the Arts Council of North Okanagan, Columbia Shuswap North Okanagan Regional Hospital Board, drought response team, Kelowna Airport advisory committee, and to the North Okanagan Regional Library, O’Keefe Ranch and Historical Society, and regional agricultural committee.

The 14x10-inch bronze plaque will cost $2,700 to install on a rock face outside City Hall.

The cost will be covered by donations.

Initially, a plaque honouring Nahal and former councillors Patrick Nicol and Bob Spiers was proposed, but there’s already a plaque for Nicol in Polson Park, and the Spiers family didn’t think that’s something he would have wanted, council was told.