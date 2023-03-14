United Way drive-thru returns to Vernon next week

Photo: Jon Manchester

The United Way Drive-Thru Breakfast returns to Vernon next week.

The event will again take place at the Prestige Vernon Lodge and Conference Centre parking lot, March 22, from 6:30 to 9 a.m.

It's the 21st annual event, and will again support United Way programs across the region, including food hubs that support residents from Vernon to Lumby, Salmon Arm and Revelstoke.

Make a suggested donation of $20 and receive a breakfast bag stuffed with goodies, a hot coffee, treats, and giveaways.

Hidden amongst the bags are many prizes, including $1,000 to invest at Valley First, a stay at Sparkling Hill Resort, roundtrip flights for two to any WestJet destination, gift cards, and more.

"What if you could increase food security in your community while receiving a delicious breakfast bag filled with goodies, coupons, and incredible surprises from local businesses?" the United Way says.

"The money raised will support programs that help strengthen vital connections for vulnerable seniors, kids, and families across the North Okanagan."

You can also pre-order breakfast bags online (minimum 10 order) and feed the whole office.