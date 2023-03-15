Vernon chamber hosts business security workshops as crime a 'significant concern'

Photo: Jon Manchester

Vernon's chamber of commerce is hosting two workshops on business security.

The Protecting Your Business By Design sessions on March 30 are aimed at reducing theft and increasing safety.

The workshops will be held at the Elks Hall in partnership with the Downtown Vernon Association and City of Vernon.

Two sessions will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Both are free, but registration is required.

The chamber says security is a "significant concern for businesses and non-profit organizations," and Char Deuling of the downtown Expressions of Time shop knows all too well.

After multiple shoplifting and break-in incidents, Deuling is moving out of downtown this fall and into a new space in the Alpine Centre on Kal Lake Road.

But that's not before she's had to invest in heavy window bars and has resorted to public shaming on social media of criminals caught on her security cameras.

"There's no real resolution," says Deuling. "Basically, every business needs roll shutters or bars...

"We've always had shoplifting, but last year was exponential."

Deuling says there are "no consequences" for property crime unless culprits are caught red-handed. That's why she's taken to shaming law-breakers on Facebook.

Deuling says it has had an effect.

"I've had six out of eight parents call to apologize for their kids," she said.

Meanwhile, the upcoming workshops will be led by Rachael Zubick, co-ordinator of the city's Community Safety Office.

Using the principles of crime prevention through environmental design, the workshop will offer tips to reduce opportunities for mischief and theft using lighting and layout.

You can register for the workshops here and here.