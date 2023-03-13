Peanut Pool replacement at Lakeview Park to cost an additional $1 million

Photo: City of Vernon

The cost of Lakeview Park's Peanut Pool replacement has gone up by more than a million dollars.

In a press release issued Monday, the City of Vernon says the wading pool project will require an increase in funding of $1,034,640. That brings the total for the project to $4,435,825.

The increase is the result of multiple factors, the city says, including the recent tender for the project's mechanical, washroom and storage building, which came in at $1,362,142 – about $600,000 over the anticipated cost.

The funding also covers additional excavation costs due to the clay content of East Hill, increased concrete work costs through the winter, and an extended construction timeline that was announced in January.

The project won't be completed for use this summer as originally intended.

Construction of the mechanical, washroom and storage building is expected to be substantially complete by the end of August, following which pool equipment will have to be commissioned and health permits approved.

The additional funding replenishes the project's 5% construction contingency.

“When council reviewed the additional funding request, we determined we did not want to see the project scaled back. This is a vitally important facility for families in our community and it has been well-used every summer since 1958. Therefore, council decided to provide the funds necessary to deliver what was presented to the community as part of the revitalization project," said Mayor Victor Cumming.

Despite the increase, there will be no additional impact to taxpayers.

Funds will come from the city's infrastructure reserve ($301,000) and the recreation major maintenance and operational reserves ($733,640).

Nearly $1.9 million of the project is being funded by a combined federal-provincial grant from the Canada-British Columbia Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program.