Vernon business owner loses second court battle over termination of lease

Photo: She Devil Delights

After losing a court case to fight her eviction, a Vernon-area small business owner has also had her claim for court costs dismissed.

In a Supreme Court of BC ruling March 9 in Vancouver, Justice Jasmin Ahmad found Heather Bottoms, owner of She Devil Delights Ltd., makers of Hellish Relish, has no claim to court costs over her years-long fight with landlord Edward Witzke.

Bottoms alleged the landlord's wrongful termination of her lease of a Kalamalka Lake Road property in Coldstream. Bottoms both resided and operated her business from the home.

The landlord filed a counterclaim for unpaid rent, expenses, and non-pecuniary damages for "emotional distress."

In a ruling a year ago, the landlord was awarded damages of $1,191.05, net a $500 deposit.

The parties entered into a month-to-month lease in 2015, but the landlord served Bottoms with a notice to end tenancy in the fall of 2018.

However, Bottoms claimed she was assured that she could lease the property for five years or "long-term."

While she lost the case, Bottoms still sought to be reimbursed for costs for having to move the business.

Court documents show that two and a half weeks before the trial in February 2022, the landlord offered to settle for $7,500 if the parties would bear their own costs of the court action.

However, three days before the trial, Bottoms refused and countered with a sum of $100,000. The landlord did not accept.

The judge found Bottoms' claim "was almost certainly doomed to fail," given the clear and unambiguous terms of the written lease agreement.

Despite losing, she sought costs for delays caused by a heart attack Witzke suffered in 2019, blasting what she called a "dramatic witness performance."

The judge disagreed.

"With the exception of costs that she has already been awarded for the landlord's application, Ms. Bottoms is not entitled to further costs, special or otherwise, in respect of any of the issues arising from Mr. Witzke's medical issues and relating to the examination for discovery or at trial," Ahmad wrote.

The judge found the landlord properly terminated the lease and was entitled to have the property restored to its original condition.

Bottoms' claims for costs were dismissed.

She also claimed the "illegal seizure" of her property by the landlord, bust since the new case was for costs only, the judge said they were unproven and thus dismissed.