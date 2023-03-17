Castanet and Train Wreck Comedy present Tim Nutt one night only in Vernon

You may bust your gut laughing to Tim Nutt.

The top Canadian comedian will perform at Vernon's Towne Theatre, Saturday, April 15.

Nutt tells jokes are more like funny stories – and has been getting away with it for over 20 years.

He explores the hilarity in everyday life, combining one-liners and crafty storytelling.

Nutt has performed at some of the biggest festivals, including the Edinburgh Comedy Festival, Montreal's famous Just For Laughs Comedy Festival, Halifax's HA! Comedy Festival, and The Winnipeg Comedy Festival. He can also be heard regularly on Sirius XM radio and CBC Radio's The Debaters.

The show is presented by Castanet and Train Wreck Comedy.

"Tim is one of the best comedians working today and has been doing this a very long time," says Train Wreck's Rob Balsdon. "People can really relate to Tim and his humour. He tells it as it is, in the funniest way possible."

Nutt is often compared to some of his comedy heroes, such as Billy Connolly and George Carlin. He's a storyteller as well as an entertainer.

Tickets are $40 and are available online at www.trainwreckcomedy.com.