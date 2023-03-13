Academy Awards screening reels in support for North Okanagan Hospice Society

Photo: Contributed

Everything Everywhere All at Once may have been the big winner at Sunday night's Academy Awards, but the North Okanagan Hospice Society was the winner at the Towne Theatre's live streaming of the event.

More than 150 people attended the Okanagan Screen Arts Society screening of the Hollywood prize-giving, including Kelowna Mayor Tom Dyas and Coldstream Mayor Ruth Hoyte.

Patrons walked the red carpet for photos, were treated to wine from Oliver's Road 13 Winery, and fed by Uprooted Kitchen and Catering.

Replica Oscars and Intermezzo gift cards were handed out as prizes in an Oscar trivia contest.

Five lucky individuals won dinner and a movie courtesy of the Italian Kitchen and Towne Theatre, and one person took home a $200 gourmet basket from Orchard Valley Retirement.

Okanagan Restoration owners Kelly and Terry Moorhouse won the 50/50 draw and donated it back to the hospice society.

Scotia Bank will also contribute through its matching gifts and volunteers' program.

A final fundraising tally has yet to be totalled.