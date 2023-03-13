Police swarm Harwood area of Vernon as dead body found in vehicle

Photo: Chelsey Mutter

UPDATE: 1:45 p.m.

Vernon RCMP confirm the discovery of a deceased person inside a vehicle on the 4600 block of 20th Street.

Spokesperson Const. Chris Terleski says police are currently investigating the incident.

"An area has been cordoned off and additional police resources have been deployed to assist with investigating the circumstances surrounding the person's death," says Terleski.



"The investigation is in the very early stages and we do not believe there is any immediate public safety risk at this time."



Updates will be provided as information becomes available, police say.

ORIGINAL: 1 p.m.

Police have converged on the Harwood neighbourhood of Vernon.

Their attention is focused on a grey sedan near the intersection of 20th Street and 46th Avenue.

The area is behind police tape, but 20th Street has been reopened to traffic.

Multiple RCMP units are on scene, and officers have been in and out of an older home on the corner of the alleyway there.

An ambulance has left the scene.

The licence plate of the sedan has been obscured, and there appears to be a blanket covering at least part of the vehicle, indicating there may be a death.

It's not known if coroners are on the scene.

Castanet has reached out to Vernon RCMP for more information.