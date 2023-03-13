North Okanagan RCMP nab 4 impaired drivers over the weekend

Photo: RCMP

North Okanagan RCMP pulled four impaired drivers off the road over the weekend.

On Friday, shortly before midnight, an officer pulled over a speeding vehicle on 27th Avenue in Vernon.

While interacting with the driver, the officer came to the belief the man's ability to drive was impacted by alcohol. A breath test confirmed this with a 'fail' reading.

The 24-year-old local man was issued a 90-day immediate roadside prohibition and his vehicle was impounded for 30 days.

On Saturday, about 11:45 p.m., checked a vehicle on Wood Avenue near Bridge Street in Armstrong.

The driver exhibited signs of impairment, and breath tests resulted in a 90-day prohibition and 30-day impound being issued to the 42-year-old Kelowna man.

About 3 a.m. Sunday, a patrolling officer stopped another vehicle on vehicle on Wood Avenue after it was observed committing a traffic offence.

The 46-year-old Armstrong driver failed a roadside screening test and was also issued a 90-day prohibition and 30-day impound.

Sunday night, around 8:30 p.m., police received a report of a possible impaired driver leaving Enderby.

The vehicle was located and stopped on Rosedale Avenue in Armstrong. A breath test resulted in the 50-year-old Armstrong woman also receiving a 90-day prohibition and 30-day impound.