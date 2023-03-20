Oyama bike shop owners offer e-bike safety course as season ramps up

Photo: Pedego Oyama

A new e-bike safety course is now available for users of the Okanagan Rail Trail.

The Cycling Savvy Basics course is being offered by Pedego Oyama owners Sheila and Murray Fraser, who hope to improve cyclist safety on the popular trail and elsewhere.

"We are so blessed to have a great cycling corridor through the Okanagan, and we want to help everyone safely share our active transportation routes and city streets," says Sheila.

The course is available online and e-bike purchasers from Pedego Oyama will be able to take the course for free.

The course offers a number of common sense safety tips cyclists follow to reduce their chance of an accident.

It aims to teach students how crashes occur and how to increase cyclist safety.

Tips include learning to communicate effectively with motorists and to read traffic patterns.

To find out more about the safety course visit www.pedegooyama.ca or https://cyclingsavvy.org/.