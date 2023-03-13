Canada claims silver at World Wheelchair Curling Championship

Photo: WCF/Cheyenne Boone

Canada and the North Okanagan's Ina Forrest earned silver at the World Wheelchair Curling Championship in Richmond over the weekend.

The Canadian squad fell 5-2 to China in the gold medal match Sunday morning.

The Canadian team consisted of skip Mark Ideson, Jon Thurston, Forrest, Gil Dash, and alternate Marie Wright.

The two teams battled back and forth before China stole two in the final end to take the victory.

China got things started with a point in the first end, and after Canada blanked the second, they’d tie things up with a point of their own in the third.

The teams then exchanged points the next three ends, and a blank in the seventh would see Canada with the hammer coming home and trailing 3-2.

It would all come down to a final shot to force an extra end, but Thurston would come up a touch light in his quest to draw full four foot and China had their steal of two and the gold medal win.

It was a storybook run for Canada leading up to the championship game, as they’d post a 9-2 record through the round robin to sit in second place heading into the playoffs.

It all started with an 8-4 extra-end loss to China in their opener, but Canada would reel off eight straight wins through the rest of the week to build their stellar record.

That included an 8-2 win over the Czech Republic in their second game on Mar. 4, followed by a 6-4 victory over the United States and 7-6 win against Latvia on Mar. 5. Canada opened play on Mar. 6 with a 7-4 win over Japan and followed up by defeating Norway 10-3. Next up was a 6-4 victory against Italy and 8-1 win over Scotland on Mar. 7 before suffering their second loss of the preliminary round, a 7-3 defeat at the hands of Korea on Mar. 8. Canada rebounded in style by blowing out Sweden 13-1 in their second game of the day.

With their spot in the playoff round locked up, Canada then finished off the round robin with a 7-3 win over Denmark on Mar. 9.

A day off on Friday offered some rest for the host team, and they’d come out with an impressive 5-2 win over Scotland in the semifinal Saturday evening.

– with files from Moose Jaw Today