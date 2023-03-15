Water works to close Ricardo Road in Coldstream next week

Photo: District of Coldstream
Heads up, Buchanan-area motorists in Coldstream.
A portion of Ricardo Road will be closed next week for water system works.
From March 20 to March 28, the road will be closed to through traffic to install a water main valve, the District of Coldstream says.
The portion affected will be at the intersection of Ricardo and Buchanan Road.
Buchanan will be reduced to single-lane traffic at Ricardo.
The district asks that residents find alternative routes, obey posted signage and traffic control personnel.