Over 4,000 without power overnight in Vernon and Coldstream

Photo: BC Hydro

UPDATE: 5:45 a.m.

BC Hydro reports power was restored as of 3:12 a.m.

UPDATE: 9:30 p.m.

BC Hydro crews have been assigned to the outage and are estimated to be on the scene at 9:40 p.m.

ORIGINAL: 8:54 p.m.

Over 4,000 people are in the dark in Coldstream and Vernon.

BC Hydro reports the outage happened at 8:42 p.m. and has impacted 4,136.

The outage is West of Aberdeen Road RD, North of Commonage Road.

The cause of the outage is unknown at this time.

BC Hydro crews have yet to be assigned.