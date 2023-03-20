New play from award winning Métis artist comes to Vernon

Photo: About Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre

Prophecy Fog will fill the Vernon stage this week.

The play is created and performed by Métis, Juno Award-winning artist, Jani Lauzon and explores relationships with the land, family, and sacred places.

It begins with Lauzon travelling to a once sacred place – Giant Rock in the Mojave Desert. Giant Rock has now become a place for tourists and UFO conspiracy theorists.

In the performance, Lauzon aims to “give voice to the very long memories of stones.”

It opens with the question: “Can a site still be sacred if it has been desecrated?”

The play is performed in the round and has been described as mind-expanding and intimate.

“The audience of just 50 people is seated in a circle around the performer with projections overhead helping set the scene,” says Vernon & District Performing Arts Centre artistic director Erin Kennedy. “It’s an immersive and meditative way to experience a story.”

Prophecy Fog happens this Thursday, show time at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $30.

To purchase, call 250-549-SHOW (7469) or buy online here.