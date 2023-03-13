City of Vernon has 'unexpended uncommitted balance' of almost $5 million

Photo: File photo

Staff is recommending several options for the City of Vernon to spend almost $5 million.

A report that will be presented to council at their regular meeting Monday, states “the city experienced an unexpended uncommitted balance of $4,864,551. However, there is a remaining 2021 unexpended uncommitted balance of $45,655 for a total available balance of $4,910,206 for future expenditures.”

The most significant revenues that exceeded budgets were development revenues in community, infrastructure and development and investment revenues in financial services.

There was $969,894 of excess development revenues in 2022, which was transferred to the development excess revenue reserve.

The year-end uncommitted balance for this reserve is $3,023,075.

In March 2022, the Bank of Canada interest rate was only 0.25%, jumping to 4.25% by December 2022.

As a result, the city had $1,662,466 in excess interest revenue by the end of the year. This revenue makes up part of the 2022 unexpended uncommitted balance.

The city experienced significant labour shortages in 2022 with unspent labour in operating budgets (excluding sewer and water) totalled $2,978,221.

In addition, there was some difficulty in securing road maintenance contracts for all of the budgeted work planned for 2022, resulting in an unspent operating budget of $307,603 for road rehabilitation. The combination of excess investment income, unspent labour and contract work, and other minor variances makes up the 2022 unexpended uncommitted balance of $4,864,551.

Staff is recommending:

Council transfer $54,657 to the abandoned camp reserve;

Council transfer of $57,664 to the extreme wildfire reserve;

Council transfer of $128,339 to the snow removal reserve;

Council transfer of $500,000 to the fire apparatus reserve;

Council transfer of $307,603 to the Infrastructure reserve.

To read the full report, click here.