Staff recommending City of Vernon spend $2,700 on memorial plaque for Dalvir Nahal

Photo: Contributed Dalvir Nahal

Staff are recommending the City of Vernon approve a brass memorial plaque for Dalvir Nahal.

Nahal passed away from cancer during her second term as city councillor.

At their regular meeting Monday, a report will give civic leaders two options for a memorial plaque.

Option 1 includes five bronze name plates mounted to the face of a 14”x18” bronze plaque. Four of the bronze name plates would be blanks that could be removed and updated if required.

There has been a price increase in this product since originally presented to Council in February. The addition of the name plates also adds approximately $2,000 to the cost of the item. The estimated cost of Option 1 including installation is $6,000.

Option 2 is a smaller 14”X10” bronze plaque dedicated to Dalvir Kaur Nahal. If any future changes are required, the plaque would need to be remade or additional plaques could be installed at the same location as the original plaque.

The estimated cost of Option 2 including installation is $2,700.

Staff is recommending council approve the memorial plaque Option 2.

Councillors Bob Spiers and Patrick Nicol also passed away while actively serving on council.

To read the full report, click here.