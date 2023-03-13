Staff recommends City of Vernon seek collaborative approach to pop-up spray parks

Photo: Contributed

The popular Lake View Park pool will not be in operation this summer due to ongoing construction, so civic leaders are looking at bringing back pop-up spray parks again this year.

City of Vernon staff are urging city council to seek financial support from Coldstream and electoral areas to help cover the costs.

At their regular meeting Monday, civic leaders will receive a report prepared by Doug Ross, recreation services director, recommending that the city ask Coldstream and Regional District North Okanagan Electoral Areas B and C “to utilize their collective share of $28,747 in the 2023 operating budget for the Lakeview Wading Pool & Spray Park to fund the pop-up spray parks and to transfer any surplus funds to the Recreation Operational Reserve.”

The net operating budget is $80,751 which includes $90,971 in spending, and project revenue of $10,220.

The city share is $62,224, or 68.4 per cent with the participants’ share being $28,747.

“As was done last year, one option is to use a portion of the Lakeview Park Wading Pool and Spray Park budget for funding the pop-up spray parks,” said Ross in the report.

Ross said budgeted funds could be used to reduce the overall funding contribution for the city and participants.

“Administration’s preference would be to utilize the budgeted funds to pay for the pop-up spray parks, and to transfer any surplus funds to reserve,” said Ross. “This will also help maintain the continuity of the overall funding contributions in the service.”

The agreement says any decision must be unanimous among the city and its participants.

