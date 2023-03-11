Former Coldstream resident Sam Mullins won the Oscar of podcast awards for series on the Bush Boys of the Okanagan

Photo: Contributed

The story of a pair of wild boys living in the Okanagan has landed Sam Mullins the biggest podcast award in the industry.

The former Coldstream resident produced an eight-part series on the 'Bush Boys of the Okanagan,' two young men who were found living in the bush in Coldstream.

The teen brothers quickly became the talk of the town, province and nation.

Tom and Will Green, who were dubbed the Bush Boys, claimed they were raised in the wilds of B.C. Vernon residents quickly rallied around the boys, providing them with food and shelter

As the saga continued and the media storm around the young men grew into an international sensation, a family friend spotted the boys in a story that aired on a California TV newscast.

The truth was out that they were not raised in the deep wilderness of Canada, but had actually fled their home in Sacramento.

Having seen the bush boys in person when he was 15, Mullen became interested in their story, eventually producing the podcast Chameleon: Wild Boys which soared to No. 1 in Canada as well as achieving international acclaim.

The podcast earned Mullins the Podcast Academy Ambie Award Podcast of the Year at a ceremony in Las Vegas earlier this month.

An Ambie is to podcasts what an Oscar is to the movie industry and Mullen won the biggest award of the night, beating out an international field of nominees.

Mullins was also nominated for Best Script Writing, Non-fiction. When he did not win that award, he doubted he had a chance to win the biggest award of the night.

“When I started the podcast, I had never made a podcast before and I thought it would be a miracle if anyone even listened to it,” he said from his Toronto home.

After telling the Bush Boys saga to some friends, Mullins made a sample podcast that he shopped around to different companies in Canada and the US.

The podcast was picked up by Campside Media.

“The day they bought it, I quit my other job,” Mullins said.

Mullins recently released Chameleon: Dr. Dante and is looking for his next project.