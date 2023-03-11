Vernon man discharged after killing friend in 2010, now facing assault charges

Photo: Contributed

A Vernon man who was found not criminally responsible for murder is now facing two assault charges.

In 2011, Kenneth Barter pleaded not guilty by mental disorder for killing and dismembering Nathan John Mayrhofer.

Barter was charged with second-degree murder in the death of Mayrhofer, whose dismembered body was discovered in an apartment in the 2900 block of 33rd Avenue on Aug. 5, 2010.

Barter admitted to killing and dismembering Mayhofer, but the judge in the case agreed with the findings of the psychiatrist in the case and found Barter not guilty by mental disorder.

He spent four years in a psychiatric facility before being released into the community under strict conditions.

He received a psychiatric evaluation each year.

Barter applied for an absolute discharge in 2017, but the parole board denied the request.

However, in 2019, Barter was granted an absolute discharge, meaning there were no conditions on his release, which outraged members of Mayhofer's family.

According to court documents, Barter is now facing a charge of assault and assault with a weapon.

The alleged assaults happened in Coldstream in July 2022.

A trial on those charges is scheduled to start April 13 in a Vernon courtroom.