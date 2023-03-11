Taste of Downtown Vernon Saturday attracted thousands of people

Photo: Darren Handschuh Thousands of people took in the Downtown Taste of Vernon event Saturday.

It's a safe bet, the Taste of Downtown Vernon will be back next year.

The inaugural event by the Downtown Vernon Association attracted 13 food vendors and more than 3,000 people Saturday at the Elks Hall.

“Twenty minutes before we opened our doors there was a line up a block long,” said Peter Kaz with the DVA. “For three and a half hours, the lineup was a block long to get in here.”

Not even a power outage could derail the event.

BC Hydro estimated the outage, which happened at about 10:45 a.m., impacted nearly 3,600 customers and encompassed the downtown core.

“Five minutes before the doors opened we lost power,” said Kaz. “We just made do. We opened up all the doors to get natural light, we had some candles and all the food was already pre-heated and most of it was cooler food anyway. We just went with it. People loved the atmosphere, the intimacy of it.”

Kaz said the event will likely be back next.