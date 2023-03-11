209557
209998
Vernon  

Thousands of Vernon residents without power as BC Hydro works to fix outage

Thousands without power

- | Story: 415570

Thousands of Vernon residents are in the dark Saturday morning after a power outage.

According to BC Hydro, the area impacted by the power outage includes all of downtown Vernon, spanning from lower East Hill to Bella Vista and Kin Beach at Tronson Road.

BC Hydro estimated the outage, which happened at about 10:45 a.m., is impacting nearly 3,600 customers.

The cause of the power outage is currently under investigation, and a crew has been assigned.

This story will be updated if more information becomes available.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Vernon News