BC Hydro says power is back on after earlier outage impacted 3,600 Vernon residents

Power restored in Vernon

UPDATE: 12:36 p.m.

Power has been restored to the Vernon area impacted by an earlier outage, according to BC Hydro.

ORIGINAL: 11:14 a.m.

Thousands of Vernon residents are in the dark Saturday morning after a power outage.

According to BC Hydro, the area impacted by the power outage includes much of downtown Vernon, spanning from lower East Hill to Bella Vista and Kin Beach at Tronson Road.

BC Hydro estimated the outage, which happened at about 10:45 a.m., is impacting nearly 3,600 customers.

The cause of the power outage is currently under investigation, and a crew has been assigned.

This story will be updated if more information becomes available.

