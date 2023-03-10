Two taken to hospital with smoke inhalation after house fire in Coldstream's Cottonwood Lane

Photo: Darren Handschuh

UPDATE: 7:30 p.m.

Twenty firefighters are still on scene of a house fire on Cottonwood Lane, battling the hot spots that remain in the structure.

Coldstream Fire Chief Fiona Morgenthaler said that since some of the building has already collapsed, her team is working to douse everything to ensure there are no flare-ups. Security will remain on scene overnight.

The department was dispatched at around 3:30 p.m. for a report of a smoke detector going off, which very quickly turned into multiple callers reporting a structure fire, according to Morgenthaler.

"It's always a good reminder for people to have working smoke detectors in their home," she added.

Coldstream and the Lavington Fire Rescue were on scene initially with 30 firefighters.

"There was people at home. Two people have been transported to hospital with smoke inhalation but are stable," Morgenthaler said. "There's nobody left in the house. Everybody is out."

The residents are now in the care of ESS.

A fire investigator has been on scene and conducted some preliminary investigation work. Morgenthaler said that they believe it doesn't appear criminal at this time.

"But the fire investigator will be back tomorrow to do more in the light."

Morgenthaler said the house will be "a total loss."

UPDATE: 4:35 p.m.

Firefighters have a house fire on Cottonwood Lane pretty much knocked down.

Castanet reporter Darren Handschuh says some smoke continues to emanate from the home.

Two large firetrucks and a fire truck on scene along with about 10 firefighters.

Photo: Contributed

ORIGINAL: 4:15 p.m.

Fire crews are on the scene of a house fire raging in Coldstream.

Pictures from the scene show flames shooting from the side and roof of the two-storey home on Cottonwood Lane.

Dark smoke is billowing from the structure.

Castanet has a reporter heading to the scene.

We'll have more information when it becomes available.