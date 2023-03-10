Fire crews battling blaze on Coldstream's Cottonwood Lane

Photo: Darren Handschuh
UPDATE: 4:35 p.m.
Firefighters have a house fire on Cottonwood Lane pretty much knocked down.
Castanet reporter Darren Handschuh says some smoke continues to emanate from the home.
Two large firetrucks and a fire truck on scene along with about 10 firefighters.
Photo: Contributed
ORIGINAL: 4:15 p.m.
Fire crews are on the scene of a house fire raging in Coldstream.
Pictures from the scene show flames shooting from the side and roof of the two-storey home on Cottonwood Lane.
Dark smoke is billowing from the structure.
Castanet has a reporter heading to the scene.
We'll have more information when it becomes available.