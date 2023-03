Photo: Jon Manchester

North Okanagan residents can finally breath a little easier.

A dust advisory that had been in place for the Vernon area since Tuesday has been lifted.

Interior Health and the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy ended the dust advisory Friday.

The advisory was originally issued due to elevated levels of particulate in the air.

Officials issue an advisory when PM10 ((particles 10 micrometers or smaller) is 50 per cubic metre averaged over 24 hours.