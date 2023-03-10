North Okanagan Vernon RCMP pay a friendly visit to Armstrong's Highland Park Elementary School

Photo: RCMP North Okanagan Vernon RCMP paid a visit to Armstrong's Highland Park Elementary School.

Students at Armstrong's Highland Park Elementary took a break from reading and writing to spend some time with the RCMP.

A group of officers from the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP attended a special show and tell at the school earlier this week.

Students from three Kindergarten classes learned skills to keep themselves safe and were treated to a special presentation by the RCMP Police Dog Service.

Not only did students meet the detachment's newest puppy, recruits to the RCMP Police Dog Training Program, they had the opportunity to climb through a police car with lights flashing and learn about the tools police use to do their jobs.

“Being in our schools and making connections with youth is an important element to safe communities,” said Sgt. Justin Thiessen, Operations NCO for the North Okanagan RCMP. “Being able to discuss safety and showcase our police dog service with some of the youngest members of our communities was an absolute pleasure for our police officers.”

Thiessen said the RCMP strives to be involved with youth from an early age and giving them positive learning experiences with police officers.

The RCMP also promotes school safety and information on bullying through deal.org, a by-youth-for-youth initiative created as part of the RCMP’s support of its youth strategic priority.