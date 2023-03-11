Vernon's Upper Room Mission has plans to keep people warm next winter

Photo: Contributed

Vernon's Upper Room Mission is looking to expand services it provides to the area's homeless population.

Winter may be fading for another season, but it will return in a few months and Vernon's Upper Room Mission is taking steps now to prepare for next winter with plans to become an overnight shelter.

And they are asking the community to help them do that.

“No one should die or lose limbs in our community due to extreme cold because there was no room for them. We want to see change. A housing crisis coupled with an opioid crisis and the cold Canadian winters - even in the Okanagan - has created a big problem. People are dying; young people are dying and losing their limbs due to frostbite. At The Mission, we have multiple guests who have been affected by extreme cold weather. We have guests who have been impacted by frostbite that now affects their day to day life in big ways. We have had people in our community pass away because of cold exposure,” said a statement on the URM website.

Currently, the URM is a day shelter that is open seven days a week. It provides two meals a day, access to washrooms, showers, free laundry and clean clothes. The mission also provides access to the little things like a toothbrush and toothpaste, soap, a shaver, female products, etc.

But those at the mission want to do more.

“Our goal for next winter is to offer a mat program from December 2023 to February 2024 for those who cannot find a warm place to sleep at night.”

The goal is to accommodate 20 mats, which would offer overnight housing in addition to the beds provided at the Turning Points Collaborative Society shelter which has been operating at capacity for months.

“We still need to figure out many things, from purchasing the mats, finding the right staff and defining how to operate with people sleeping inside, but we believe every person deserves to have a warm and safe place to sleep in from the cold. Let’s get people in from the cold next winter. As a community, we can save lives and limbs when we accomplish this next December.”

Donations to the project can be made online or at the URM itself.

The Vernon Elks Lodge #45 recently presented the URM with a cheque for more than $5,000 towards the initiative through a burger and beer fundraiser.