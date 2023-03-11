Vernon historian and videographer has footage of a lengthy road trip from the 1950s

Francois Arseneault is heading back to the 1950s.

The Vernon historian and videographer has another reel from the '50s, this time from the perspective of a tourist from somewhere in northern Michigan who toured Western Canada from Banff to the Lower Mainland and into Seattle.

“The trip begins in Thunder Bay or as it was known then Port Arthur along with its sister city Fort William,” said Arseneault of the footage that shows CP Rail’s Dominion train embarking passengers as the Keewatin makes its way along the waterfront.

The tourist then heads west.

“Banff in 1955 was nowhere near sophisticated as it is today, tourism was in its mere infancy. Banff Avenue was the centre of town for locals to shop and dine,” Arseneault said.

The Mt. Norquay chairlift was a popular novelty.

Built in 1948, it was the second chair lift in Canada leading up to the steepest and longest terrain at the time rising to 6,800 feet.

The basic chair would be replaced in 1966 by a larger chairlift. It continues to operate every summer to this day.

Shockingly, there is footage of people feeding wild bears from their vehicles and even walking among the bruins.

Both practices are highly frowned upon today.

The grainy colour footage also captures the stunning Lake Louise area, including the Victoria glacie, which has been photographed and admired for generations.

The Columbia Icefields was a relatively new tourist destination in 1955, the ice fields parkway having been opened in 1931, though it would not be paved until 1961. Tourists could ride aboard snow-machines to experience being on top of a glacier.

The footage then ventures to downtown Vancouver with all of its iconic neon signs before heading into Washington State.

Arseneault is always looking for more information on the vintage footage he digs up, and he encourages people to add their input in the comments section on his Youtube page.

Arseneault has an extensive collection of vintage footage, and he is looking for more.

Anyone who may have old 16 mm or 8 mm film footage of the Vernon and Okanagan area is invited to email Arseneault at [email protected]