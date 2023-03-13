209304
Vernon  

Bylaw will allow Vernon city council to borrow $121 million for Active Living Centre

City to borrow millions

A temporary bylaw giving the City of Vernon the authority to borrow millions of dollars will be before council Monday.

Active Living Centre Loan Authorization Bylaw 5908 states “Council is hereby authorized and empowered to borrow an amount or amounts not exceeding the sum of One Hundred and Twenty-one million dollars ($121,000,000.00), as the same may be required.”

In the Oct. 15, 2022 municipal election, Vernon voters strongly approved the $121-million rec centre, which will be the centrepiece of the new Kin Racetrack Athletic Park.

The facility will include a double gymnasium with multiple sport courts, an 80-station fitness centre, 150m synthetic walking/running track and multi-purpose activity and program spaces, as well as a new aquatic centre that features a 50m pool; leisure pool, hot tubs, sauna and steam room.

The rec centre would cost the average homeowner an additional $6 a month or so each year over a series of tax increases over four years.

City of Vernon data shows the property tax impact on the average assessed value home of $611,523 would be $292 over that time, climbing from $5.25 a month in 2024 to $6.83 a month in 2027.

Tax increases of 3.5% would happen in 2024, 2025 and 2026, followed by a 3.0% increase in 2027, equalling $63 in 2024 and climbing to $82 in 2027.

Those increases would then stay in place over the 30-year term of the $121-million loan sought to build the facility.

To see the full bylaw, click here.

