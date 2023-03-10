Vernon North Okanagan RCMP say no criminality involved death of man found on the street

Photo: File photo

The death of a man whose body was found on a Vernon city street last month is not suspicious.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP Const. Chris Terleski said police do not believe any criminality is involved in the death of a man found on a Vernon street on Feb. 28.

On Tuesday, Feb. 28 around 6:45 a.m., police were called to the 4100-block of 15th Avenue in Vernon where a dead person was found on the roadway.

“In partnership with the BC Coroners Service, a full and comprehensive investigation was conducted and no evidence was found to suggest any criminality was involved in the person’s death,” said Terleski.

“The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP offers our sincerest condolences to the family and friends of the man.”

No cause of death was released by RCMP.

Terleski said out of respect for privacy for the deceased, no additional information will be released.