Photo: File photo The 2023 Vernon Spring Home Show takes place Saturday and Sunday at Kal Tire Place North.

Just about everything needed to renovate a home can be found at the Vernon Spring Home Show.

The show runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday in Kal Tire Place North.

Show manager Jim Rice said the annual show is a one-stop-shop for home building needs, with all the latest innovations on display.

Rice said there is ideas for “renovating, landscaping, roofing, doors, windows, you name it it is here at the show. More than 75 businesses are involved in the event.

There will also be hot tubs for sale, health products and general items needed for the home and yard.

Admission is free.