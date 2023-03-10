201450
Vernon  

BC Liberals explain why they voted against local funding

BC Liberals explain vote

- | Story: 415426

The BC Liberal party is explaining why members voted against giving B.C. communities millions of dollars.

Last week, the premier announced all 188 local governments will share $1 billion in funding for the construction of infrastructure for the region, with the Vernon-Monahsee region getting just over $19 million.

Overall, the provincial NDP said it would release $2.7 billion.

But the Liberal Party had some issues with the plan.

NDP Vernon-Monashee MLA Harwinder Sandhu said she was disappointed with the Liberal Party's reaction.

“We heard the concerns of local leaders and community members, and we delivered on the support that was needed to invest in local projects and help people. I am extremely disappointed that the Liberals don’t think that our communities are a priority,” said Sandhu. “Rural communities need investments, and Kevin Falcon is turning his back on them when he had the opportunity to show his support. Investing in people now helps everyone in the long-run, and the Liberals record of harmful cuts causes more problems down the road.”

Kamloops-North Thompson Peter Molibar fired back.

“The BC Liberals voted against the $2.7 billion in supplemental items brought forward by Premier David Eby and the NDP because they weren’t able to answer any questions on how it's going to be distributed, or what kind of oversight might be in place,” said Milobar, who is also the BC Liberal shadow finance minister.

“Our vote was really around the process, and the lack of due diligence by the government — not about voting against particular projects, as the NDP would have people believe.

“This is the NDP’s attempt to blow money out the door without any respect or oversight, and British Columbians deserve better. The Opposition is doing its job, sending a message to government that it must manage taxpayers’ money more responsibly.”

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Vernon News

RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >


205703


Real Estate
4692990
702-1329 Ellis Street
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$829,000
more details


Send us your News Tips!


210453


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Lucy
Lucy Vernon SPCA >


210024


TheTango.net
Photo vs finished product

Photo vs finished product

Must Watch | March 10, 2023

Real or cake?

Must Watch | March 10, 2023

Friday fails- March 10, 2023

Galleries | March 10, 2023

Jennifer Lopez confirms new album

Showbiz | March 10, 2023

Pull-apart cupcakes

Must Watch | March 10, 2023


North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
205630
209999