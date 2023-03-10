BC Liberals explain why they voted against local funding

Photo: Contributed Liberal MLA Peter Molibar

The BC Liberal party is explaining why members voted against giving B.C. communities millions of dollars.

Last week, the premier announced all 188 local governments will share $1 billion in funding for the construction of infrastructure for the region, with the Vernon-Monahsee region getting just over $19 million.

Overall, the provincial NDP said it would release $2.7 billion.

But the Liberal Party had some issues with the plan.

NDP Vernon-Monashee MLA Harwinder Sandhu said she was disappointed with the Liberal Party's reaction.

“We heard the concerns of local leaders and community members, and we delivered on the support that was needed to invest in local projects and help people. I am extremely disappointed that the Liberals don’t think that our communities are a priority,” said Sandhu. “Rural communities need investments, and Kevin Falcon is turning his back on them when he had the opportunity to show his support. Investing in people now helps everyone in the long-run, and the Liberals record of harmful cuts causes more problems down the road.”

Kamloops-North Thompson Peter Molibar fired back.

“The BC Liberals voted against the $2.7 billion in supplemental items brought forward by Premier David Eby and the NDP because they weren’t able to answer any questions on how it's going to be distributed, or what kind of oversight might be in place,” said Milobar, who is also the BC Liberal shadow finance minister.

“Our vote was really around the process, and the lack of due diligence by the government — not about voting against particular projects, as the NDP would have people believe.

“This is the NDP’s attempt to blow money out the door without any respect or oversight, and British Columbians deserve better. The Opposition is doing its job, sending a message to government that it must manage taxpayers’ money more responsibly.”