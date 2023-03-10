Vernon Legion Branch 25 must be out of its current location by the end of the month

Photo: File photo

The Vernon branch of the Royal Canadian Legion is looking for a new location.

For more than seven years the legion has been renting office space in the Fraternity Order of Eagles hall on 25th Avenue.

But the hall is closing, leaving the legion scrambling to find a new location by the end of the month.

“We knew that they were going to be closing, but we thought we had another six months, so we thought we had time to look,” Sandra Patterson, Branch 25 office administrator and treasurer said. “It is a bit of a scramble.”

A local business has already stepped up by providing space to run the annual Remembrance Day Poppy Campaign from.

“That is our main fundraiser to keep our veterans and our families looked after,” said Patterson.

Patterson said World Health and Fitness has offered temporary use of some office space, until the legion can find a permanent location.

The legion also holds weekly meat draws, but money generated from that event goes back into the community as required by the province.

“That is gaming money that we can't use as income, it all goes back into the community,” she said, adding the meat draws have been put on hold until things get sorted out.

The legion has a cabin at Gardom Lake that generates some rental income, but Patterson said any income from the cabin this year will go be used to renovate the cabin.

The legion is also having to downsize and has posted some items for sale on its Facebook page. It has also contacted area museums to see if they would be interested in any of the items the legion possesses.

“We just don't have the room to house everything,” she said. “There is some stuff that we are keeping back on hopes that one day we will have an office again.”

She said the legion does not require a large office space and she is hopeful a new location can be found free of charge.

The legion currently has 248 members.

Anyone who is able to assist the legion can contact Patterson at [email protected] or by calling 250-558-8318.