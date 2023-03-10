House fire on Commonage Road south of Vernon claimed the lives of three people

Photo: Contributed

North Okanagan Vernon RCMP have confirmed a structure fire on Commonage Road south of Vernon Monday claimed the lives of three people.

A close friend of the family, who asked her name not be used, told Castanet a woman, who lived in the older-model log home, her visiting brother, and his girlfriend died in the fire.

“They were all in their late 50s and early 60s,” the family friend said.

Const. Chris Terleski said the adult occupants of the residence were unable to escape the fire.

Terleski said the residence was completely destroyed and once the scene was deemed safe, an examination was conducted of the remains. The three bodies were found inside the burned home and the BC Coroners Service is now investigating.

"This is an incredibly tragic incident and our sincerest sympathies go out to the family and friends of the deceased," Terleski said.

Police said the cause of the fire is still undetermined, but based on early findings, no criminality is suspected.

Vernon Fire Rescue Services was dispatched to the fire just before noon on Monday, for a report of a fully involved structure fire in the 300-block of Commonage Road.

The family friend said the home owner's son was notified by RCMP of the tragedy.

“They (RCMP) said it was too hot to retrieve their bodies, so yesterday they went in and retrieved the bodies,” the friend said.

