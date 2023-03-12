District of Coldstream issued fewer building permits in February of this year than February 2022

Photo: Contributed

Only one permit was issued to build a single-family house in Coldstream in February.

That is five fewer than the same month last year.

Overall, there was less construction in Coldstream last month compared to February 2022.

At their regular meeting on Monday, council will receive a report detailing the decline in building starts.

Last month, only six building permits were issued consisting of one addition, one garage addition and reno, three swimming pools and one single-family dwelling.

This compares to 13 permits issued for the same month as last year.

The construction value was down by $1,889,261.08 for a total of $1,792,994.00. This compares to last year when the construction value was $3,682,255.

