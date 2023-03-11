Staff recommending council allow Utopia Feels Glampground to continue

Photo: Utopia Feels Glampground

Staff are recommending Coldstream council allow 'glamping' for another year.

Civic leaders will receive a report at their regular Monday meeting, recommending council renew a temporary use permit for Utopia Feels Glampground.

Glamping describes a style of camping with amenities and not usually associated with "traditional" camping.

“Council may choose to approve the renewal for up to three years to allow for a review after another season. If council is satisfied with the results. Staff recommend this approach, as there have been no complaints received about the use and no apparent issues,” the report states.

“Council may choose not to approve the renewal. If council does not approve the permit, agritourism accommodation must cease under the current bylaw. However, non-accommodation uses, such as tours, may continue.”

In 2022, council approved a one-year temporary use permit for the property, which has allowed the property owner to operate a so-called “glampground,” allowing overnight agri-tourism accommodation. This was a one-year trial approval.

The applicant has operated for the year, and in accordance with the permit conditions, applied to council for a renewal of the permit.

There have been no formal complaints received by the district or bylaw enforcement about the operation of the site during the year.

Agri-tourism is a permitted use in the ALR and may not be prohibited by the local government. Agritourism accommodation, however, is allowed in the ALR, but only if also permitted by the local government. No more than 10 units are permitted.

The applicant operates an agri-tourism operation which includes farm tours, a petting zoo and overnight accommodations in on-site bell tents - marketed as yurts. The applicant has indicated an intent to expand to offer more food services and cooking facilities for site grown produce.